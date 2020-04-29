Disney wants Margot Robbie as tinker Bell in live-action “Peter Pan,” says the web site

Margot Robbie is increasingly on the rise!

The Disney it’s about to start work on the live-action movie of the Peter Panby adapting to your classic, lively, 1953. Entitled Peter Pan and Wendythe movie will be filming taking place between April and August of this year, and that is that the studio is already eyeing the stars that should be part of the team.

According to the site, Illuminderdi, Disney has a vested interest in the attach to project the star The birds-of-Prey and two-time academy awards nominee, Margot Robbie. It seems that the actress is to interpret a little fairy Tinker Bellalso known as Russia.

See also:

It has not been confirmed whether Robbie is in negotiations with the studio, but it’s not hard to believe that the actress, who is becoming more and more high, this is the first option in the series.

For some time now, it is only a rumor that it’s the Home of Mickey, I would be interested in developing a live-action movie focused on the Tinker Bellwhere it would be played by an actress Reese Witherspoon. Unfortunately, it seems that the project is not moving forward.

The to reset the password in the live-action animation, Disney has proven to be a true box office hits, with Aladdin and The Lion King beyond the brand, the billion, in the past year.

Keep up with the pictures of the The birds-of-Prey in the gallery: