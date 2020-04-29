Documentary film Project, Justice for Kim Kardashian’s results on freedom for the other prisoner — the Diary of Rio

By Suzy Kerr, April 6, 2020 at 9: 53 AM PDT a new documentary film, two hours of Kim Kardashian’s Justice Project premiered on Oxygen at the end of the week, and the project has resulted in the release of the other prisoners. In the film, O write a letter of support to the convicted murderer Momolu Stewart, who was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager. The film was opened with an introduction on the Kardashian’s, where the mother of four children, told viewers: “At present, there are over 2.2 million men and women behind bars in the United States, and it is more than that of any other country.” The lack of 1 hour !!! My new documentary # KKWTheJusticeProject premiere tonight at 7 / 6c on @Oxygen! pic.twitter.com/Sfc1HPJVy7 – Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) on the 5th of April, 2020, In a confessional, Kardashian has said that the United States has been the people who spend their entire lives in jail because of the circumstances surrounding his case have been ignored at the trial. The 39 – year-old says that the criminal justice system in american is “seriously broken” and that there are people who have changed their lives and are no longer a society that is more dangerous. But they will continue to rot away in prison. “The imprisonment of a massive toll on our country, both financially and in the level of self-reliance, it is devastating. It’s time for a change. Some people deserve a second chance at life, ” said Kardashian. One of the prisoners, to whom she was referring to was Stewart, who had been convicted of premeditated murder in the first degree, at 150, at the age of 16. Stewart wrote in a letter to the Kardashian’s and admitted that he was guilty of shooting his victim, but in the past 23 years, he has changed his life. Stewart, who was serving a sentence of life imprisonment, because the mandatory minimum sentence, and said on the Kardashian’s when he committed the murder, part of his spirit had died. Stewart explained that his father would get drunk and espancaria her mother, and her mother, and her boyfriend ended up murdering his father when he was six years of age and older. After living with his aunt, her husband sexually abused both physically’s while you struggled with an addiction to cocaine and crack. When he ran away from home at the age of 06 he was living with his friends and he began to sell drugs. Stewart said that when he and a friend confronted a drug dealer who threatened them, and they ended up shooting the drug dealer, and both of them were sentenced to life in prison. Kardashian wrote in a letter to the council of bishops, in the name of Stewart, and received probation in October of 1997. Just a few days after his release from prison, Stewart was featured on the Sunday Service for Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is currently studying law and preparing for the exam, in the Order of the supreme court of California, in the hope that it can help people to ‘fight the system’. “This issue will not go away until we all decide to work together to try to fix it,” said Kardashian . Views of the post: 0