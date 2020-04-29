Don’t saw at the cinema? 6 brand new movies for rent on YOUTUBE – Play 29/04/2020

It’s not often that we have time to catch up on the postings while in the movie theater. In addition, the multi-Covid-19 has shortened the lives of many of the productions on the big screen, making the streaming service and the TV is turn on the better choice to watch movies in the comfort of your home.

A good choice for those who like to keep track of the production of the newly-released, is to rent movies on-demand platforms. The YOUTUBE Playyou can sign up from R$ 15,90 per month, is packed full of optional extras —as well as to provide series, and a menu of great options. Check out the seven movies that you can rent on the platform.

‘Lovely Ladies’

Directed by Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), this new adaptation of the book of Louisa May Alcott is a gem in the book. The story follows the daily lives of the four sisters, who, with their personalities and talents are different, if you have the support to cope with the pressures of the society in the late 19th century. The cast is amazing, led by such names as Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Emma Watson. The film is beautiful to watch, and it’s no coincidence that he received the Oscar for best costume design earlier this year.

How much does it cost R$ 14,90.

‘Bloodshot’

The production, starring Vin Diesel gave the chance to those: it premiered here on the 12th of march, just prior to the measures of social isolation, have come into effect in São Paulo and many other brazilian cities. But now, you can see it in the home to production-based on the COMIC of the same title, which has Diesel-like, Ray Garrison, a soldier killed in combat has been brought back to life with extraordinary abilities.

How much does it cost: R$ 16,90.

‘Jumanji – The Next Stage

The class could stay the same, but in the game, it’s not. When they return to Jumanji, to rescue one of his friends, Spencer, the company will provide new challenges and new areas to explore. The Rock, with Jack Black, Karen Gillan, glenn hughes and Kevin Hart will return to the squad.

How much does it cost: R$ 16,90.

The ‘Invisible Life’

A beautiful film by Karim Ainouz that was the choice of Brazil to compete for the academy award for best international film. He ended up not getting a place in the finals, but even so, there continues to be a work that is well worth seeing. The story follows the lives of two sisters, and Eurídice (Carolina, Duarte), and Then (Julie Stockler), which are separated by the machismo of brazilian society in the late 1950s. This is one of those movies, so if you run out of tears.

How much does it cost: R$ 14,90.

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’

After the classic series of the 1970s, and both films feature Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore in the year 2000, the franchise has gained a new version in the last year, this time starring Kirsten Stewart (absolutely hilarious in a role that is unlike anything she has ever done in the past), Naomi Scott & Ella Balinska.

How much does it cost: R$ 9,90.

‘Angry Birds 2 – The Movie

The birds, the angry and the green pigs, need to unite against a common threat, which puts them at risk in their homes.

How much does it cost: R$ 9,90.