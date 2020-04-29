Dwayne Johnson talks about the death of his father Rocky Johnson

In the past week, The Rock”, Dwayne Johnson has revealed that his father, Rocky Johnson, the iconic wrestler in the WWE, of Canada, died at the age of 75 years, and in an unexpected way.

The father of the star of the Fast and the Furious was tragically killed on the 15th of January, and now it has been reported that a man has died after a ‘heart attack’.

In a long video posted on Instagram, In the said

“A lot of you guys wanted to know what happened to my father. He wasn’t feeling well, I was fighting off a cold, an infection, and on Tuesday, he had what is called a deep vein, thrombosis is essentially a blood clot in his leg. It was a very large blood clot that got loose, ran through her body and straight to your lungs, coagulou, and he died very quickly of a massive heart attack, in just this way. It gave me great comfort to know that it was not the time. He was in a lot of pain for a long, long time,” he justified.

Rock also thanked the fans for their support following the death of the Fight:

“I just wanted to stop by this Sunday, so blessed, to say thank you very much. Thank you. My heart is so full of gratitude. You have lifted my spirits in a way that I hope you can think of. You know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I haven’t had a chance to say good-bye to him. I would give anything right now to give you a big hug and a kiss before he died and to say thank you and I love you I love you and I respect you…. But I haven’t had a chance to say it, but this is the life, ” as many of you know that.”, he said.

Deeply moved by the death of his father

Dwayne Johnson to Instagram to reveal to the fans that his father, Rocky Johnson, has died at the age of 75 years.

The fight became so well-known, especially in the world of wrestling and gaining even more fame, especially after joining World Wrestling Entertainment in the early 1980’s.

Rocky retired in 1991, nearly 30 years after he started his career, and was named, in the year 2018, the Hall of Fame of the WWE.