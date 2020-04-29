Elizabeth Olsen is the new comments about the series from Disney,+

One of the relationships that are more different than they were born into the universe of film from Marvel comics it is the Vision, played by Paul Bettany, and regime change, as experienced by Elizabeth Olsen). With the advent of a new series of Disney+ WandaVision, you will be able to find out how the couple has been living the life post – “Ultimatum”, as well as a new adventure.

The public had a brief glimpse of their relationship during the past few films, however, the new production promises to explore this dynamic in more detail. Actress Elizabeth Olsen has made a comment on the series-most recently, at an event in Germany, and even without being able to give a lot of detail.

“I think that’s the only thing I can say is that we are going to start work on later this year, and which was, and I’m very, very excited. And we’re very excited because we already know what will be in the story, and it’s a very good thing. I am very happy to be able to talk about it right now, because I knew of the series already for a long time“ he said.

At the same time, Olsen was asked if it will also cover all aspects of domestic life, and is something that the co-worker Paul, played a long time ago. “It’s quite funny, because Paul had planted this idea that Disney should go with the stream. I think I was doing it for him, the idea of the characters starring in a television sitcom, and in a certain way, and that he had planted it, and now we’re actually doing it“ in the world.

But Elizabeth made it a point to say that the series is not a comedy: “It will be a very different thing from what Paul envisioned it, and I’m sure that is really the super fans of the comics already have their own ideas of what you might be able to“.

A few months ago, the actor gave an idea to the magazine, And that can be addressed by: “There are a few comics that are based on, and the release of Disney’s+ and they showed a picture of the characters in the 50’s, so I think this is a good option“. WandaVision it will be exclusively on the platform starting in the spring of 2021.

