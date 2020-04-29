Elizabeth Olsen talks about her involvement in the Doctor Strange 2

Continued from Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange (in the Style of Madness) it will count with the presence of the Scarlet Witch Elizabeth Olsen, in a frame, tied in with the plot of the series, WandaVision.
In an interview with MTV News, Olsen spoke about her presence in the film, with Benedict Cumberbatch, saying that the script is being written right now.
"The film is well-connected with the series. I still don't have a lot of detail about, as they are writing it right now. But I am very excited to be working with Benedict," says the actress. Called Doctor Stranger-in-the-Style-of-Madness, Doctor Strange 2 has a special appearance by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The director, Scott Derrickson, is back again, as well as the protagonist, Benedict Cumberbatch. The details of the plot have not been revealed.
Even without an official name in Brazil), and Doctor Strange 2 hits theaters on may 7, 2021.
