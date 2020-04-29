Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth to create a vegetable garden at home with the kids

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky they are taking advantage of the quarantine to spend quality time with their children. On Tuesday, April 28th, the actress has shared a few videos on his account on Instagram, which you can see in the bed to plant a vegetable garden, an activity that we did in conjunction with his three sons, Indiaseven years ago, and the twins Tristan and Shesix.

“Our little garden”it started to write to Elsa Pataky on the description of the video clips explaining the steps that is followed during the process. “A-1. We have prepared the ground. 2. We have planted the seeds of the plant. 2. Shower!”

In the pictures you can see a whole family of lively, growing a vegetable garden.