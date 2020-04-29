Emilia Clarke and Rose Leslie of ‘Game of Thrones’ that have belongings are taken by a monkey on a trip

Game of Thrones” may have ended, but the friendships he made during the filming of the series that are still ongoing. Emilia Clarke, 32, and Rose, and Leslie, 32, respectively, Daenerys Targaryen and Ygritte on the hit show from HBO, they went to India together, for the rest.

Clarke used social media to share the journey with all the fans, including a rather odd.

In the gallery published on Friday (30), there is a picture of the four of the monkeys, taking the objects in the hotel room where the actress was staying at. “From being stolen by the monkeys, we can’t have a fight,” he wrote.

In accordance with the “mother of dragons”, in addition to the situation at hand, and fun, and the trip was filled with good books, yoga, herbs, and discover everything you’re looking for can be found within the self.

It is worth noting that in the “Game of Thrones” and the two shared a love of Jon Snow’s heart by Kit Harington: Ygritte was his passion, in between seasons two and four, as Her become involved with him in the final stretch of the story.

In the real world, however, there was a Rose which Kit it is. The two were married in June, in the year 2018 at a ceremony in Scotland.