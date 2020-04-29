Emilia Clarke was in the speeches of Hitler, the latest episode of the War of the Thrones

“When I arrived on the morning of the shooting, he had not slept at all because I had spent the previous night crying, and don’t think I would be able to do that,”

The actress Emilia Clarke, who gave life to the character of Daenerys Targaryen in the series, War of Thrones, has revealed that in order to prepare you for the final episode were inspired by various dictators, including Hitler’s.

“It’s pretty easy to figure out what he’s saying. He has been a keynote speaker, which was the only one to focus on,” said the actress to the daily Variety, adding that he thought that if he was able to “believe every word” they say that the general public is not going to “get you to read the subtitles all the time”.

In order to qualify, Emilia Clarke has revealed that it has been for almost two months with no sleep because of being worried about not be able to be in a position to make the speech to the end of the series. “When I arrived on the morning of the shooting, he had not slept at all because I had spent the previous night crying, and don’t think I would be able to do that,” he said.

To prepare for the scene, and gave a speech “in front of my stove and my refrigerator. In the town of Belfast”, but in “window-close” to “people don’t think that I’m crazy,” she said.