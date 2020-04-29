Emilia Clarke, you want to make a film as stupid as the people Like us”

The actress Emilia Clarkethe However, the Game of Thronesmade a comment on miserable by revealing their interest in taking part in a film in the MCU. In a recent interview with The Times, she said,”you want to make something that’s absolutely stupid and silly, like, you know, the Avengers or something like that“(via CBM).

The actress explained that a little better for your intent of saying that you would like to be involved in a project.”I can give you a few laughs with your colleagues“that might be a reference to the involvement of Kit Harrington on the Eternal or the will to engage in a more enjoyable experience than his last few productions at the theater. In the past, Clarke has been considered for a role in the Iron man 3.

Clarke has not had much luck in their attempts to migrate from TV to the movie she starred in The Soil: A History Of Star Wars. and Terminator: Genesisnone of them to be a success with the public or the critics.