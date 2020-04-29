Emma Stone, breaking his shoulder in a show of the United states, and delays in the production of the film, a live-action Cruella De Vil – Monetary

+



Actress Emma Stone and singer Emma Bunton a few moments before the concert of the Spice Girls (Picture: Instagram)

The role to Emma Stone in the upcoming film, the live-action movie about the villain Cruella De Vil is in danger after the actress broke off her shoulder in a show of the Spice Girls. The star of ‘La La Land’, is 30 years old, would have suffered the injury after falling down to the shoulders of a friend during a concert at Wembley stadium. According to the portal The Daily MailEmma was supposed to start the shooting of the film about Cruella De Vil in the upcoming months, but was told by his doctors that he should rest for a couple of months.

A source told the Sun“She’s a big fan of the Spice Girls, and was excited by the show, one of them, and it fell to the shoulders of a friend as I was having a great time. She thought about what she had just been hurt, initially, but have now found it [o ombro] it is really, really broken. She was nervous about an injury as serious as this. It needs to be in the best physical condition for the role, and that it is active and involves running after the dog.” The source also claims that Emma has moved to London, while getting ready to film Cruella, which will be a prequel to the classic ‘101 Dalmatians’.

Emma is a huge fan of the Spice Girls, and got to know the iconic band on the show in the beginning of this month, when she came face-to-face with Emma Bunton. The actress posed for a photo with the timeless ‘Baby Spice’, just before the singer take to the stage. They both looked delighted during the meeting, the former Spice Girl later shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: “When Emma met Emma”.

Cruella De Vil (101 Dalmatians, 1961) (Photo: Handout)

