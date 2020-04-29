Emma Stone, who is a big fan of the Spice Girls, you know, Baby Spice for the first time

Emma Stone finally met Baby Spice, Emma Bunton!

Everyone who is a fan of the show knows what she’s talking about as much as one admires the group’s United States in a number of interviews. For this reason, it is not surprising that it has been on the show for a reunion tour, and in the church. The ‘Baby ‘ Spice’ (Emma Bunton) has shared a photo of their encounter on the Instagram with the caption: “When Emma met Emma“.

For those who don’t know, the Stone changed it’s name because I wanted to be Emma Bunton as a child. “I was super blonde and my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be the one to call you, Emma, for the sake of the Baby and the Spice. And take a look at it… I got itit, ” she said.