Every tool such as Sandra Bullock, On

Your very own Netflix and have already warned them to be careful, not long after making their debuts with the film’s horror ‘Bird Box‘. In an adaptation of the novel by Josh Malerman, played by Sandra Bullock, was released in December by the streaming service, and the characters walk with a blindfold because if you look at a creature, you lose the battle for survival, and they die.

In the film, the sensation produced by a megaestrela of Hollywood, it quickly led to the creation of the elements; [conceito de imagem, vídeos, GIFs humorísticos que se espalham via Internet]. And even though it has not yet been any reports of serious injury, in the Series it was considered that this phenomenon was sufficiently widespread to cause a warning on Twitter on the first day of the year, please avoid to end up in the hospital”.

In the environment of the ‘Bird Box,’ they are children, young people and adults, to comply with the household chores, doing squats, in a car, or ride through the public tool. A video posted by a youtuber, Morgan Adams, and is titled ‘the 24-Hour Bird-Box Challenge in which he and a friend can spend a whole day in the street, blindfold her, took quickly to more than 1.7 million views.

This is the Bird Box Challenge, it’s just one more challenge among so many of them that have become fashionable in the last few years – and not all of them were in the end, the selfless from the Ice Bucket Challenge after it is created and served to raise funds for research of amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis among the most popular a lot of money. The Gates of the That, many of you have made donations, then consent to use a bucket of cold water to the head.

The Blue Whale

Most of the other carries, if fed by the pure, how foolish of you. In the past year, for example, the chief executive officer of Procter & Gamble, manufacturer of Tide, begged parents to stop their children from eating the capsules of the one all-purpose cleaner. And to those who forgot about the videos where girls are using a glass, and by suction, trying to overtake on the lips of Kylie Jenner, or is the one in which you had to wrap duct tape all over my body, and then try to get rid of it as soon as possible?…

By the year 2017, a young lady from ukraine, was found with injuries after being thrown from a bridge in the area. The leg that had the word ‘yes’, indicating that the crash had been brought about by a challenge to the then very popular on the internet, and they have to fulfill the task, some of them with results that are more dramatic than in the case of portugal. The game is called the Blue Whale.

An expert on psychology and adolescents, Barbara Ramos Dias – that he has received requests for advice from parents, in the peak, of fashion, of a Blue Whale, he explains that “a lot of times, these challenges are made up of teen idols, such as, for example, youtubers, famous,” and it is this that leads to the fact that many of his followers, for their admire, act like, on the grounds that they are “cool” and acceptable”. Another reason that justifies this addition to the challenges of the dangerous, is ‘the sense of identity and a sense of belonging to a group” – a phenomenon identical to that which guides us, the fans, the bands, the supporters of a football club and followers of religious cults. For example, if a group of friends and all they do is a challenge, and you do not do this, surely this young man will most likely not feel a belonging to the group,” noted Barbara Ramos Dias.

In the past year, the ‘In My Way’ by Drake has been the soundtrack of a piece which was to be carried on the top or on the side of a moving vehicle. The dance may seem like nonsense, but then Will Smith to perform in a video released on the internet, has provoked a world-wide epidemic. In the Uk, David’s Career has repeated it, the PSP doesn’t like it and fined him.

The other is global and can spread almost at the speed of light. One challenge that has arisen in Australia, and one in which if you need to drink a time half a liter of a mixture of alcoholic drinks that is made in the uk by Gavin Hope, had been convicted by a court of law of the land. Is that a glass or even Bacchus would drink, he added pepper to the eggs and the fish food, had a drink and then swallowed a live fish. The video does not impress the court. Things are simple as swallowing a tablespoon of cinnamon (ground) – another of the challenges that have been at the fore – lead to serious respiratory problems.

“Basically, it brings together a group of people, it is the similarity of the beliefs, ideals, and behavior. If someone is not consistent, it may be considered to be ‘less secure’ or ‘not worthy of being part of the group, the one that is sure to affect the self-esteem (still under development) of the young people, so that the behavior is more likely to carry certain types of risk-taking behaviour”, says Barbara Ramos Dias. This is Arielle Silverman, a researcher quoted by ‘The Guardian’, those who question the company turned to the contrary, that, if you are enthusiastic about taking on challenges such as the ‘Bird Box’: “as If I was blind and could not do really anything to see?”