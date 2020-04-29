Exitoína · Camila Cabello help fans with questions of love on Twitter

You are missing a couple of days to the release of the The novelthe second full-length studio album by Camila Cabello, and she decided to go to Twitter to respond to the questions of love of some fans and the lucky ones.

In a video released on Twitter, the former Fifth Harmony, pennsylvania, in preparation for the launch, called on the fans to speak about the love and the romance: “it’s My album, a Novel, will be released this week, and as a romantic-without a cause, or causes, that I am, I will I will place all my thoughts and stories about love and romance in with you,” said the artist.

Those of you who have the intention to interact with it is Ok, you can use the hashtag #AskCamila, and have a question, in English or Spanish, the languages that the artist is a master of it, and hope to have the chance to get an answer, especially in the song “please Feel free to share with me all your love stories, your questions and concerns, and even your deepest secrets… and I can promise you that they will be safe with me.”

You Have ever been @Camila_Cabello before the Novel drops this Friday? #AskCamila it is your chance to get your questions answered today at 5 pm EST 💘 pic.twitter.com/3Uz0j1yirC — Spotify (@Spotify) December 4, 2019

Along with Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane, Camila Cabello, formed the group Fifth Harmony on the second season of the The X Factor USA, the american version of a british reality show in 2012. She stayed in the group until 2016, when it was reported that his departure, and he released his first solo album, Thein the year 2018. READ MORE: Taylor Swift asks his fans to stay in quarantine, as you tender kittens

