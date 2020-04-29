Exitoína · Camila Cabello says that he went out Fifth Harmony because friends don’t let it be more significant

The singer is gearing up for the release of his second solo album, which is entitled Romance

In December of 2016, fans of the girlband Fifth Harmony have been taken by surprise by the news that Camila Cabello was leaving the group. Since then, cuban has invested in his solo career and is about to release a second solo album.

At that time, She has done an open letter explaining his decision, and said he had been unhappy with the way that the representatives of the group, had a press release out.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the singer spoke more on this point in his career.

According to her, the decision to leave was because she wanted to have a creative role all the more significant in the group, but the other four members were opposed. Cabello recalled the experience of the “group,” as it is referred to in the Fifth one piece of advice, as it was the limitation of art.

About his new project, titled The novel, She was told that some of the best songs that surfaced when it was “the best night of your life.” “It’s not locked to impress anyone or make a good song for the radio,” he said.

With the release of the album, is scheduled for the 6th of December.

