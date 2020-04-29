Exitoína · Chris Hemsworth revealed that the filming of Thor’s 4 and will start in the year 2020

Chris Hemsworth has revealed some of the details of the I Love and Thundernext to the film of the God of Thunder. During the Comic-Con of Tokyo, the actor said he is looking forward to the continuation of the story of your character after the events in the Upcoming Deadline.

“You can expect a lot of love and a lot of thunder. I have yet to see the script. I know that they are working on the fort, and they are happy to come up with something new. But, considering where I ended up at the Deadline, there is a space for you to change anything drastically new, which is very exciting. We’re going to start filming in the middle of next year [2020], “he said.

+Read more: Tom Hiddleston reacts to new footage of the test, to interpret the I

In the comic books, which will be used as the basis for the fourth movie in the ” Thor the Son of Odin has made himself unworthy to lift up Asgard. And with that, Jane Foster, is considered to be worthy by his selflessness and dedication to saving lives as a medical doctor, became the Mighty Thor.

In addition to Hemsworth, the cast, the production will feature Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson. The launch is scheduled for November 5, 2021.

+ You want to feel the inside of your series or movie to watch all the time? Then take a look at these great games that we’ve separated it for you!

Catan’s Game Of Thrones, Destiny, Full of strategy, this game is perfect for you to have fun with his friends, and he promises to win the hearts of the fans of Game Of Thrones: https://amzn.to/2OAysRh

Breaking Bad – the Galapagos islands video Game: This board game includes more than 300 pieces, and it’s all based on the series of Breaking Bad: https://amzn.to/2OctiMk

Star Wars Legion: Love The Star Wars Universe? Then take a look at this wonderful game in the franchise: https://amzn.to/2D6Bk2R

The puzzle Avengers Endgame: 2000 pieces, this jigsaw puzzle of the heroes of the most famous in the world and will ensure that your have fun with you guys! https://amzn.to/2D8Ecfz

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoina you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.