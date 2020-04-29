Exitoína · Kanye West and Kim Kardashian at the Shelter, eating the cod? It came to pass in 2013, Twitter has decided to recall

Both of you have been to Rio de Janeiro to attend the Carnival in the city and visit the sights

With the news that Kanye West is expected to come to the philippines in January and to mark the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, users of the social network just had to remember an iconic moment from the rapper, and Kim Kardashian, and his wife, in the lands of brazil.

The two of you were in Rio de Janeiro in February, 2013, in order to enjoy the carnival in the city, and took the opportunity to visit several tourist spots such as the Christ the Redeemer statue and the neighborhood of Méier, a district in the north of the River, where they were asked to eat a cod fish.

At the time, Kim was pregnant with their daughter, North West.

I really like the concept of Kanye and Kim at the Shelter pic.twitter.com/3tb6wy1ImM — Rugg (@ruggcaetano) December 17, 2019 at the latest

people, if you recall, when Kanye west and kim came to pro -, br -, and asked for an indication of the restaurant’s pro-poor, and had gone into the house of cod (meier) http: / / memorable — social issues (@pocisabela) December 17, 2019 at the latest

More random, this is the only Kanye-West-and-Kim the King of the Cod in the Shelter. pic.twitter.com/SUNHD2W9T7 — Vinyl (@cunhavinil) December 17, 2019 at the latest

What’s the Kim and Kanye West at the Shelter?? BERROOOOOO 😂😂😂 — Kaka (@kmaggessi) December 17, 2019 at the latest

The american rapper and singer should bring their tour in support of the album Jesus is the King for Brazil, by 2020, according to a columnist Sonia Racy, of the Retrieved.

The information is also to say that the presentation will take place on the Avenida Paulista, in celebration of the anniversary of the 466 anniversary of the city of São Paulo, brazil.

It is worth noting that the price and quantity of the products that are in harmony with those of the time of publication of this article. In addition, subscribers to Amazon Prime get of the product quickly and the shipping is free, and the magazine Exitoína you can win a share of the sales, or some other type of compensation for the links on this page.

