Exitoína · Kim Kardashian wears the fantasy of the family is Dead with the sons, the Saint, of the North and Chicago to the West

Kim Kardashian it is not a joke when it comes to Halloween.

After you re-create the look iconic Elle Woodsin the film Legally Blondethe entrepreneur, the 39-year-old shared a picture dressed in the family Solutions on the side of the children Saint, North and Chicago The West.

++The Kim Kardashian re-creates the character of Elle Woods, from Legally Blonde to celebrate the Halloween

Check it out:

In the photo, is the look of Kim’s is based on this, Betty Rubble, little North is wearing Wilma Flintstone’s and Chicago’s, with an outfit inspired by the look of Pedrita. And the Saint, incorporated with the main protagonist Fred Flintstone. Only I didn’t have a daddy, Kanye West.

Kourtney Kardashian also got in on the trend of the costumes, the fun, and put the children in the family as a diabinha, angel and half-angel, half-devil.

See the following:

Exitoína is now in the Telegram! Do you want to stay up to date with all the latest news? Go to https://t.me/exitoinabrasil and you don’t have to waste anything.