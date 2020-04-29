Fashion designer Kate Spade is found dead

The go-to designer in the north american Kate Spade55-year-old, who was found dead in his apartment in the New York City in the third, 5 in. According to the portal TMZshe would have committed suicide.







The go-to designer for Kate Spade in New York city, 2003 Photograph: Chip East / Reuters

Kate began her career in fashion in the late 1980s, but has gained fame for the brand name of the bags, which took its name, was founded in 1993. She sold the company in 2007 and in rio in 2016, launched a new brand, named Frances Valentine, the same as the name of his daughter.





The examiner arrives at the entrance to the apartment is from Kate Spade Photograph: Brendan McDermid / Reuters

See also



Bruna Marquezine celebrates after the end of the training, featuring tail-wagging: ‘Game of health’