Five movies to get to know London

The productions show you a little bit about the town, in the pubs and the queen’s

29/04/2020 At 07:30 Pm – Naiane The Mosque

The world is different now, and maybe this is the same as before. However, this does not mean to cease to have hope that a pandemic of a new coronavirus (Covid-19) will decrease gradually, thus making the desire to travel, and ultimately, a reality. Continuing on with the lists of audio-visual productions that show you a little bit about the towns and cities in the world, at this time, the destination was London. From Harry Potter to Sherlock Holmes, at the edge of the Queen Elizabeth II, is able to captivate those in search of history, tradition, and the pubs are full of style. Check out this list: Harry Potter is One of literature’s best-selling in the world, the Harry Potter series, which was inspired by the eight movies of the successful film. In the recordings, there are some situations, not only in London, but in the other locations of the United Kingdom such as Oxford and Liverpool. In the capital city of England and the bruxinho had a lot of famous places, like the King’s Cross the London Zoo and the London’s Eyes, the giant ferris wheel in the city.

The Station at King’s Cross, it is important for the history of the Harry Potter series – Disclosure in



2. Sherlock Holmes movie directed by Guy Ritchie with Robert Downey Jr. in the main function, it shows a London of the past, and that makes it a very interesting experience. A lot of the scenes in the film were recorded at the Somerset House, a centre which is very famous for art and culture in London, it is located in a house with a view of the River Thames. The central body of the building is neo-classical date, from 1776 to 1796. It was expanded with wings in victorian style in the south and the north.

Somerset House is a palace, in London, and the centre for cultural Dissemination



3. The Diary of Bridget Jones: the Sweetheart of the romantic comedy, Bridget Jones has been living a life loving, busy in London, uk. In the film, it is possible to see the various scenarios of the city’s most famous in britain, in addition to the winding streets of the village, as she walks to work.

Scenarios are cute in the movie – Making



4. A Place Called Nothing Hill, A romantic comedy with Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, is set in London, uk. Notting Hill is a district in the district of the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, London, england. The charm of the library is present in the film is all over the place, in the neighborhood of the English language.

In the charming scene of a romantic comedy Called Notting Hill – Announcement



5. The King’s Speech The movie tells the story of the The king George VI and his struggle to recover from an issue in the talks. The scenes with the speech therapist in the film occur in at number 33, on the street, to Portland Place, in London, england. But, the film has a different spread throughout the United Kingdom.