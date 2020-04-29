Friend of the united states Hollywood superstar Michael Jackson wanted to date

According to the artist, the King of Pop had a huge crush on actress Halle Berry, and even invite you to the everlasting Storm, out on a date.

“One day, Michael called me and said, ‘Babyface, do you know Halle Berry? I said, ” yes, yes, I know your Halle Berry’. And then he said, ‘can You do me a favor? I want you to care about it because I want to take her out on a date’,” said the farmer.

As a Babyface does not have the personnel to Halle Berry, he tried to connect with the team of representatives in the show, with Michael Jackson, but the strategy is just not working out.

Soon after the revelation of Babyface’s, the internet was filled with comments of the fans of the eternal King of Pop.

“Today, I found out that the Michael Jackson attempted to take Halle Berry out on a date, and I can’t seem to overcome,” wrote one fan.

