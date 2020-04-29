Friendship with Maisie Williams, it was “destructive”, said Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have become good friends on the set of the Game of Thronesbut it was a healthy thing for them, as revealed by the Turner in an interview with the podcast, Phil-in-the-Blanks.

“She was my best friend, and she was the only one to whom I told everything,” the actress said.

“Maisie and I are used to [ficar dentro de casa] together. I find that to be a friend of someone that was very destructive, because we were going through the same things,” said the actress, referring to the depression, and who who have recently.

“We used to go to the house of a set, go to the market and on the other side of the street to buy some food. We walked back to our room and ate it on the bed. I never socializamos for a few years now. Don’t socializamos with no one to be with each other,” said the actress.

Fortunately, both gave the turn over in the last few years, and continue to be friends.

