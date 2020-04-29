Game of Thrones: Jon doesn’t help Maybe you have to kill the King of the Night, ” says Maisie Williams – 19/07/2019

The death of the King of the Night, at the hands of Arya Stark has been one of the most highly debated by the fans, for the eighth season of the show. And many have raised the question: will Jon Snow to her, when, in the middle of a Battle in the night’s watch, he decided to look for the version of zombie Viserion, and to cry out to him?

Maisie Williams, actor Arya’s, because the theory for the panel for the series at San Diego Comic-Con. “She did this to herself… But if we’re going to give the credit to someone else, it would be for the Plea,” said the actress.

For those who don’t remember, the Red Priestess, was the one who gave the cue for Arya to attack the king, the King of the Night, saying that it would close many eyes, including eyes that are blue, such as on the back.