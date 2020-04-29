George Clooney would have backed up the ‘match-maker’ for the return of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

After you have sources to prove it Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are they having “secret meetings,” the british newspaper “The Mirror” claims that this novel has, up to the toe of the George Clooneythat he decided to play “match-maker”. According to the car, everything would have started on the 50th anniversary of the show in the past year. In February, she had a big party at the Sunset Tower Hotel, in Los Angles, and the actor was on the guest list will be at the side of Gwyneth Paltrow, an ex-boyfriend Pitt, Robert Downey Jr. Barbra Streisand and Demi Moore. But all eyes were turned to the pair, who was married from 2000 to 2005.

“The friends (from Jennnifer) were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever it is that has caused the divorce to them, that is the past,” said a source to the magazine “People”.





The Previous Photo







The Next Photo



After that, it was time for Clooney to get in on the action. According to an article in Life & Style, the actor has booked a private home in Rome for the Interview, and Jennifer, to spend the holidays with him and his wife, attorney Amal. “George, you want to see one of his best friends, Brad Pitt, and happy again. And that means only one thing: Jennifer Aniston,” revealed a source.

The trip was regarded as “highly secret”, with a fake name being used, and employees to keep a low profile. “Ever since Brad got off to a great gesture to appear in the 50th anniversary of the Just, and they are in hide-and-seek”, presented a power source. “They’re making the most of this time, because they both know that, sooner or later, you will have to make a public return.”





The Previous Photo







The Next Photo

In addition to the beauty and talent of the american actor Brad Pitt is also well-known for its cap of grey, that comes with it for years, since she was married to the actress Angelina Jolie. At the Venice film Festival, this accessory is your must-have companion… Photo by Stefania D’alessandro / WireImage, This Thursday, the actor appeared at the press conference for the film “Ad Astra” to the piece in the Photo: Daniele Venturelli / Venturelli Daniele/WireImage, Brad Pitt at the press conference for the “Ad Astra” in Venice, italy, with her favorite accessory-Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images The actor arrived at the festival at the end of last week’s piece on her head. Photo: ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP In Venice, Brad, with your case number, a Photo by Stephane Cardinale – C / GC Images In July, during a press conference for the launch of the movie ‘once upon a time in Hollywood’ in Beverly Hills, the actor has come up with the same beret, Photo by Vera Anderson / WireImage Once upon a time, the same hat in Beverly Hills Photo by: Vera Anderson / WireImage A stitch other than here and there, but it’s the same style of hat at the Cannes film Festival in may Photo by: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images. He’s like a beret, Photo by Anadolu Agency / Getty Images Brad has also been seen in Paris with an accessory, in march, Photo by Marc Piasecki / GC Images In January, the actor was also present at the event, with the play Photo by: Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Chris Horn In 2015, the MotoGP ™ British Grand Prix, the Bell was also in the hat Photo by: Mike Marsland / WireImage In 2015, next, then, woman, actress, Angelina Jolie, Brad with the hat in New York city Photo: James Devaney / GC Images Brad Pitt is in New York city in 2015 (Photo by Josiah Kamau / BuzzFoto via Getty Images

In December of last year, the most in a meeting: Pitt has been one of the first to arrive and the last to leave the Christmas party given by her bed. “They have realized what is important in life, and because they shared so much in love with each other, it’s very nice for the two of them to have this kind of intimate friendship once again,” said a source at the site “Hollywood Life”. “They put their trust in each other, and they love the fact that you have someone like that, especially in Hollywood, where the trust and true friends are few.”