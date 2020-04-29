Girlfriend in argentina, Leonardo Di Caprio take care of the neck, and steals the show on the red carpet – Monetary

+



Model Camila Morrone (Picture: Getty Images)

The model is argentina, Camila Morrone has caused uproar during his stint at the red carpet of the International Film Festival of Marrakech in Morocco. The girlfriend of 23-years-old the american actor Leonardo DiCaprio attended the event in golden dress with a sweetheart neckline elaborate and eye-opener.

Model Camila Morrone (Picture: Getty Images)

The fame, the south american has also been the target of several flashes of the photographers present to cover the event. She was very friendly and helpful, always smiling, and made several poses, flaunting the outfit used for her during the film festival in morocco.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone (Picture: Getty Images)

Morrone, was born in the city of Buenos Aires, in 1997, as a result of the marriage of the actress and Lucila Polak the model to a Maximum of Morrone. The parents separated in 2006, and his mother was related to actor Al Pacino, who She calls father.

Model Camila Morrone (Picture: Getty Images)

She has made public her relationship with the actor Leonardo DiCaprio in the year 2017, even with the two of them being very low profile, making few public appearances together.

Recently she gave an interview to the newspaper the Los Angeles Times in which he talked about the difference of 22-year-old for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Model Camila Morrone (Picture: Getty Images)

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world in which people have major differences of age,” said Morrone.

“I think that any person should be able to flirt with whoever you want to date, but I probably also would be curious about it,” he talked to a celebrity about his age difference with her boyfriend.

Camila Morrone (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

The model is argentina, Camila Morrone, the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, in a hotel, in which the player in the movie of the scenes from the drama of The Beach (2000) (Photo: Playback)

Camila Morrone (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.