Guardians of the Galaxy 3 | for Chris Pratt, he says, that long you will use the script by James Gunn

Chris Pratt he confirmed in an interview with the MTV News it Guardians of the Galaxy 3 you will use the script written by the James Gunn. Check it out:

“Yes, yes, I’ve seen [o roteiro]. It is out of the ordinary. This is a very nice, very nice”in the world.

James Gunn he was discharged from the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 when a dozen of these from him for close to a decade ago, were rescued. Your posts make comments that are offensive in the tone of a joke about touchy subjects such as pedophilia and rape, and had been brought to the fore by the members of the alt-right, the conservative movement is formed by the white supremacist in the united states.

The studio acted quickly and removed them While in the direction on the third installment in the franchise, believing that, even though the old ones were not acceptable, and they were not in accord with the public image of the Disney. While he apologized for the earlier comments, and since then, it has received the support of the fans, when all of the cast members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.