Halle Berry denies a relationship with her personal trainer

According to the magazine, the Star, the hollywood actress Halle Berry may be in the process of living a great love story with your very own personal trainer, Peter Lee, and Thomas.

The publication insures you that, after many years of working side-by-side, the two have decided to take a chance on the relationship.

In spite of the news, the tabloid recently, the actor assured that you are a single and continuing to focus on your job, in your children and in your health, both mental and physical.

On the partnership, Peter Lee, and she says that it feels like the older sister of the coach, and the two have a great chemistry because we are friends.

In addition to coaching, He is an actor and has worked on many productions as a stunt man for the action.