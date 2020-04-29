Halle Berry-producing a new series based on one of his old movies

As he prepares to direct his first feature film next year, it was bruised, ” which she also will star Halle Berry will also continue to invest in the production of the television set.

The actress and the winner of the academy award and the writer and producer, winner of daytime Emmy, Lena Waithe has signed a contract as the executive producers of the new series of the Boomerang, which is produced by the radio station of BET Networks, and Paramount pictures at the Show, which is set to debut in 2019 at the latest, with the 10-series.

The series is based on the movie of the romantic comedy film from 1992, of the same name, produced by Berry and Eddie Murphy, who will feature in the sequel of this story, where the children of the characters of T Do (Robin Givens), Marcus (Murphy) and Angela Graham (the Hall), trying to get out of the shadow of their parents, and to create a legacy of their own.

“I am very excited to be working with the Star for this project, as it is, without a doubt, a major voice of his generation, ( … ), I’m really excited to be a part of this iconic and beloved film,” says Berry.

“It’s less a reboot and more a continuation of the original story,” said Waithe. “It doesn’t make sense to try to remake a classic. It can’t be done. So, we are going to create something new that speaks to a new generation. We hope that people will come to the show with an open mind and ready to embrace the new world that we’ve created!”.

It remains to be seen if Murphy and Berry will be some involvement in the project, with their original characters.

