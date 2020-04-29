Halle Berry reveals that he is fasting until two o’clock this afternoon

Reproduction/instagram

If you haven’t already noticed Halle Berry it takes the work and well-being, in general, very seriously.

Anyone who follows her on Instagram you can see that, in addition to publishing numerous photos of her workouts, the actress shares tips on a weekly basis for the purpose of this #FitnessFriday on Friday, the gym, in the free translation) in the #PHITtalks. Berry and his trainer, Peter Lee, Thomasuse this item in a video on the social network to respond to the questions of the fans.

In the most recent issue, the Hollywood star has begun to reveal the protein bars are your snack of choice.

“I love to eat snacks, and do I need to do small meals throughout the day,” he said in the video adding that he believes the bar is a good choice for you when you are driving or walking back and forth to the front of the car. “The protein bars work really well for me in keeping my energy up during the day.”

The duo also answered a question about whether or not they have or do not have a ‘curfew’ for their eating habits. Thomas said that practice intermittent fasting on a 16: 8, in which “a window of eight hours.” that you can eat, which means that it is to fast for 16 hours. Typically, the fitness starts to have a mid-day, and 14, and reduces the visits to the refrigerator, between 20H and 22H.

Halle has revealed that the fast in the morning with your first meal happens around das14H.