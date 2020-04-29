Halsey and Evan Peters confirmed that they are together

Halsey and Evan Peters has finally confirmed that they are dating. The singer, 25 years old, and the actor, 32, appeared in public for the first time ever, showing his love for her.

The two have been spotted holding hands, going out to a Halloween party in Los Angeles.

They have made no attempt to hide their dating, when they were still being followed by the paparazzi.

Halsey wore his red hair, and boots up to her thigh, while her boyfriend was wearing clown makeup.

Halsey and Evan Peters, led to rumors of dating for the first time, when they were seen out together at the amusement park, Six Flags at the beginning of this month.

According to the channel!The News of the courtship, it is only the beginning: “Halsey has always been a big fan of Evan’s,” said a source in the program.

“A friend logged on and they were talking about the power of social media before deciding to leave. It is still all very new, but both of them are interested in dating and hanging out.”, says the tipster.

Halsey, ever date the singer from the rock, the british Yungblud, and supposedly he left due to his hectic schedule after a one-year relationship. Meanwhile, He was engaged to actress Emma Roberts. They were in a relationship that is intermittent, after you get to know each other for the first time in 2012 on the set of the film.