Halsey pays tribute to the singers iconic, the video for ” You Should Be Sad

On Friday, the day of the official release. in the world of music, you know? And, as well as some new songs by Selena Gomez, Normani, and a lot of other nice people, Halsey it was not to far behind. The singer has revealed the music video for You Should Be Sad, the lead single from his new album Manicthat should hit the stores on the 17th of January. While the song contains a few references to country music, the video showed the singer paying tribute to other artists in the iconic and empowered in the world of music. Cool, isn’t he?

First of all, the quality of the video and the first look worn by her to remember enough of the video Title role notesthe Christina Aguilerasaw?

Later, when Halsey, it appears, is mounted on a white horse, and with a wig of long, smooth, and blond, she was the face of Elizabeth, his Lady Gaga in the 5th season American Horror Story.

Shania Twain it also was mentioned in two of the costumes that the owner of the You Should Be Sad use on the internet. That jacket with the leopard print that is very similar to what the canadian did in the video That Don’t Impress Me That Muchin 1997, while cutting the hair short if you like the look of the Man! I Feel Like A Womanfrom the end of 1999.

To wrap up, that make-up running down his face, he makes a reference to the clip Cry Prettythe Carrie Underwood.

What you think of it, wasn’t it?



