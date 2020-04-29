Halsey, sings a classic from Cyndi Lauper in a special segment at Emmy Awards, 2019

The announced a few days before the primetime Emmy Awards in 2019, with the main prize of the TV’s in the United States, Halsey was responsible for packing the one of the most memorable single event in the “in memoriam”.

For this segment, Halsey, presented one of the greatest classics from the Cyndi Lauper’s song “Time After Time”, as they were shown on the big screens, the pictures of the members of the television industry who have passed away during the past 12 months.

Here’s the performance: