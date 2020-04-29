Halsey, talks about the past, the troubled, and declare the love for Brazil

On July 6, 2019 at the latest, by The Zeminian.

If you had any doubt about that Halsey he was in love with in Brazil, these are issues that were resolved yesterday. In a show that is intimate, yet bustling, the lead singer of american 24-year-old has made it clear the reason why you like it so much in Brazil: the “magic” (yes, she told me about the MAGIC) that we, as fans, do we make it happen in the show.

The show rolled on Movie Jewelrya house show in Sao Paulo, which has the capacity to, at most, about 1000 people. BUT, according to the equation of the IBPET (national Institute of Research-Looking for the track listing), there should be a maximum of one 500/600 people out there… AND ALL of them were very Thoughit was the first song of the night. After you’ve rolled Hold Me Down(and we had to hold on to it, because oh… WHAT a SONG!!), and then came “Eyes Closed”.

Do we need to do an addendum, is important, too… for a future call A NIGHTMARE! After a grand entrance, Halsinha it made us jump a lot and hit his head to hold on to the bar, which is like rosque, with your hit the most recent (and hopefully it will be a little taste of what will be on the next album).

The list there followed Time in the Hiding, The Hurricane (that song!!!), and Strangersthat was a very special one… Before you get started Strangersthe singer has made it a point to ask if they are members of the community The LGBTQ+ there, and if I did, it was to tell us that they feel safe because, “there, we were protected.” To break it even shattered in the performance, and he hath stretched forth the banner of a movement, if you turn on:

Another very special moment in the show was when Halsey if you’ve opened up and talked about it before, she felt that she wasn’t herself, and now she can finally be herself. He thanked all the fans for them to have patience with her during this period of time, especially when people would ask if she was ok, or if something else was going on. We also played around with the fact that sometimes she has to dress weird to follow a pattern, and the other guys ask, “Halsey, who caralh*if you are wearing”. That’s it. if you are not an angel that woman is!

Halsinha also went down in the middle of the crowd, and then she said that she likes to play in the concert, small as it might look on the face of the whole world, and that is to go down in the galley, unfortunately, this is the maximum that she can do it, but I’d like to be able to do more.

After the declarations, cute, has a lot more of amazing songs, INCLUDING her, she answered the demand of fans, and performed “Drive”.

The set list was well-structured, with the songs from all the albums and eps worth of s’s from the singer, going for the hits and for the ones that only a fan would know about… AND the WHOLE WORLD SANG through it ALL!

Though Hold Me Down Eyes Closed A Nightmare Time in Hiding The Hurricane Strangers Her the future. II Colors The New American Walls Could Talk Bad at Love Alone The Drive Sorry 100 Letters Is There Somewhere The Young God Now or Never With Me Gasoline

The show has been exciting from the beginning to the end, the power, the voice of the Halsey, has also impressed everyone who was there. It was so good and so true to what we heard on their recorded tracks, which seemed to be lip synching, but it wasn’t! The power of the Halsey had taken the stage and is involved all over the world, who was there as well, it can’t be denied that the present of the stage, and vozerão the Halsinha is simple. And we love that, right?

