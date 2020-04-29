Harley quinn, and Arthur Fleck all together? Actress Margot Robbie says

There are some things in life that do not mix, and in fiction, it is also not different. Even though in the comic books and the characters Harley quinn and the Joker will be in a couple of their more recent adaptations, so the film couldn’t exactly sustain a relationship.

During an interview to promote the new Birds of Prey, the american actress Margot Robbie played Arthur Fleck’s version, the dark, the realistic created by Todd Phillips and played by Joaquin Phoenix, I would be even more disturbed – and more quickly – with harley quinn around, due to her personality and colorful and chaotic.

“I do think that they exist in worlds very different from the comic books of Todd Phillips, and that His, are very different. I don’t know how you could put them together. Harley quinn would let him [Arthur] crazy. It would be on the side of that fridge, talking about, ‘Hey, Pudding, what are you doing?’, and he’s, ‘I need a minute, I’m going through a crisis’“.

In fact, the universe is quite the opposite – the augmented reality and to the signs of the director at Her Side, and the north depression of a Screwdriver, but it would be very interesting to see how the pair met, and the Phoenix together, this is going to be.

The way of the stones

It is precisely this difference that caught the attention of a-list actor, according to Todd and convinced him to accept the role of “He said he liked the spirit of what it was in the movie, it’s a kind of film, the anti-comics, or whatever it may be. It’s the world of the spirit, but he was also not someone who has ever thought about what it would be in a comic book movie. I find that I don’t want to say for sure. I am sure he would have refused the movies to the comic books in the past. So, this has been the biggest obstacle.”

The joker it is noted in several of the categories of the Oscars in 2020, including the Best Actor ever The birds-of-Prey premiere on the 6th of February.

