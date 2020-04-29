Harry Styles is embarrassed to talk to you about your ex Kendall Jenner at the interview; the Star shows the technique that convinced him to make the shots un — watch it!

A man is discreet about his personal life! After the reunited, the iconic Harry Styles with ex-Kendall Jenneron “the Late Late Show, the star has had to address the issue in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. During the conversation, which went live last Wednesday (the 18th), it has also opened up the game on how to ended up naked in the liner notes of his new album, “the Fine Line”a wonderful story!

Always be gentle with the questions, She took advantage of their chat, to bring Kendall to the forefront: “When you host, James Corden, his guests have included Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kendall Jenner. And now, you and Kendall are really good friends, right?”. But the singer didn’t want to say too much on this subject. “Yeah, we’ve been friends for a while now, for like, many years.”gave him.

Then came the time when climão… The lady on the Ellen Show,” he decided about the relationship of the two, with a toquezinho of irony: “It’s amazing that you guys are still good friends.”. And the music seems to have become quite relaxed. “It is. Well, I don’t think so. Do you?”responded in the media to smiles, dull, and stops the issue right away. “By the way”ended, leading the audience to laughter. Take a look at it:

Later, as he explained the technique, the daring of the british photographer Tim Walker, who did it get completely naked. “I’ve never done a photo shoot like that… have Tried it with other things as well. And he was like, ‘That shirt is not working out very well, so we’re going to try it without a shirt’. And then he said, ‘Those pants aren’t falling off as well, so we’re going to try to do this without the pants,’”she remembered. Oh, just to think about the heat!!! Lol

In the end, he came to stand at the end: “And then he looked up at me, and I was like, ‘That your underwear is not working for you, is it?’ That was how it happened.”. Ellen decided to play around with the technique of the photographer, truqueiro. “Smartass, the way that he did it”he said. Harry agreed with the statement: “Yes… and now I’m naked!”. Lord, we know that we probe for such a blessing. Lol take a look at this trechinho:

How to “The Fine Line”Harry said “this is about what I was going through at the time. And that’s both the good and the bad.”. He said he has experienced some of the emotional extremes in the production of the album. “As long as I was working on it, at times when I was sad, they were probably the occasions of the saddest of my life.”he recalled the artist’s work.

“But at the same time, in the times when I was happy, they were probably the best times I’ve ever had in my entire life. So, it’s both. It’s a fine line”he said. A roller-coaster feeling and it’s a real hymn book. How not to love?