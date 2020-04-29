Henry Cavill talks about how it was done in the famous fight scene from The Witcher

The first season of the The Witcher it’s over, but it looks like the series will still be talked about a lot until the release of their second year. Among the more involving the plot of the second season, the company announced some details are removed from the output. Now Netflix has released a video that Henry Cavill he explains how it was done, the fight scene in the first episode of the series.

The actor revealed some interesting details, particularly the fact that, at a certain time, he used only half of a sword, so as not to injure the others, the rest of it was done in CGI). Check out the video below.

