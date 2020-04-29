Henry Cavill was a great problem to shoot the action scenes in The Witcher, watch

The magic of Hollywood!

The Witcher if it was one of a series of the most successful in the Netflix and most of that praise came at the expense of the action sequences, and the the special effects to provide the world of Geralt, Yennefer, and the company.

A Wizard Without His Sword

Through the video, the actor Henry Cavillartist for Geralt, and explains how they were made, some of the action scenes in the series, with behind-the-scenes, which are detailed in the explanation. As you can see, the actor’s he used a sword and cut in half during the sessions, complemented by digitally in post-production.

According to the actor, the sword cut in half, let it movimentasse the best, but it’s the most difficult part was to run the scenes by imagining he was holding a sword and in full. He also explained how difficult it was to work the camera, which had to be if you move without looking where they were going and it depended entirely on the placement of the actors.

Check out the video:

