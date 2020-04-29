Hormones? Katy-Perry-cries a lot during the auditions of “American Idol”

Anyone who’s watched the most recent season of American Idol, you know that Katy Perry has been crying a lot. In the position of a member of the jury, it cannot, very often, the emotions of transparecerem.

This could be an explanation. Katy Perry, now she is six months pregnant, and the oral hearings took place between September and November, 2019 at the latest. So, she was pregnant at one point. It is common for pregnant women to get their hormones on the surface of the skin, and cry a lot.

In the magazine, and Claudia explains: “there Are few women who don’t take to crying at the most trivial of reasons while you are pregnant. But it is what it is all the fault of the hormones? In large part, is a resounding yes! ‘If a lot of women who are angry, and to be sensitive before your period, try to imagine the mother’s pregnancy, when there is a high break to the levels of estrogen and progesterone, ” says Luiz Fernando Dale, a doctor and expert on human reproduction, Rio de Janeiro. Both of these hormones, which are elevated up to the ninth month, you are able to sensitize even the most tough of the pregnant woman. ‘It’s very unpredictable how each one will behave, ” says Rosa Maria Neme, a gynecologist in St. Paul. But who’s to say that crying is a sign of a problem?”.

This week, Katy Perry was very touched by a couple who took “Shallow”, Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper. See the following:

The representative of the country, Said Kiker, who works as a garbage collector, it also was able to move, I.

It is, of course, in the other seasons, I cried a lot, but this time we have a subject of course, to do that.

This week, the singer had a sad news of the death of her grandmother, Ann Hudson. And with that, she touched them all with a tribute on Instagram.