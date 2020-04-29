In the mansion of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for Vogue

+



The family Kardashian-West poses with a sculpture of queen Elizabeth Rower. Starting from the left side, Chicago, West, North, St, Ps, and Kim (Photo: Jackie Nickerson)

When Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West have found a home that would become their place of refuge, in Calabasas, a city located about 48 km away from Los Angeles, california, the two had different reactions. “We have been through it as passeávamos by the district. I had just finished giving birth to North [que completa 7 anos em junho]and we did lots of walking, so I lost a bit of weight from the pregnancy,” says Kim. ‘I did not know the truth, in the style of Kanye west at the time, and I have found the perfect home. Already, it has demonstrated less enthusiasm, and I said, ‘Give to the touch a few things.”

Detail of the living room, with a chair and a table, by Jean Royère, and, on the wall, sculpture, fiber, glass, Anish Kapoor (Photo: Jackie Nickerson)

Although the architecture and decoration are areas of recent interest in the united states, he says, has always been interested in design. “When I was growing up in Chicago, before the internet, I went to the local bookstore where I used to live in, take a look at the professional journals, as well as the titles of the fashion and rap music,” he says. To the extent that his career really took off, along with his wealth, He was able to give in to his verve and decorative way to serious and it turned habitué of the junk shops for objects of the second leg in Paris, and in the event of a design at the international, finishing off a rare item such as a sofa is original, Ours Polaire, made in the 50’s by Jean Royère, the name of the modern French language. “A lot of people told me I was crazy to spend all of it, but I had to buy it,” says the musician about the icon mobile, both of whose copies can vary between$ 300 billion and$ 500 billion. One such person was his wife. “I didn’t know anything about the furnishings before you know the Kanye west”, Kim says. “But you live with it, it has given me an incredible knowledge. I’m so proud of you now recognize what we have, and to know that each and every piece is just as important.”

Pots of Shiro Tsujimura on the marble countertop complement the decor of the kitchen area (Photo: Jackie Nickerson)

The exploits of the couple in the world they ended up putting them in the path of the belgian designer, Axel Vervoordt. The attraction is the home of the musician in the creation of the iconic-of-Vervoordt – a table of Floating Stone (2014), with rounded corners, is a perfect example of the simplicity and attractive design of the aesthetics of wabi-sabi is present in all of their production. “When I saw the kind of work that he does, and I thought at the time, I Have to do to my house with it,” recalls the rapper. “But it has been a great deal of effort to get the Axel to come to California to retire in a mansion, typical of the ricaços americans, and that is what is in the house, essentially, was it.” Vervoordt insists that it was a meeting of unusual minds. “We have values at the same time, such as a respect for the beauty and the spirituality of the art,” he says of the latter. “Kanye and Kim want something that is completely new. Don’t talk about design, but about how we live, how we live in the future, and the change in the house, then, the amendment.

In the area of the swimming pool ” (Photo: Jackie Nickerson)

On a practical level, these ambitions are great, if it resulted in a complete transformation of the proportions, of the many rooms in the house, and all of them were coated with plaster, off-white, bringing the light and information of other light materials in a natural way. “The proportions of the decoration,” says Kanye west on the decor and thin. The (few) furniture in that consist, in large part, on the creation of Vervoordt, together with parts flowing from the designers, such as the already mentioned Royère, and the swiss Pierre Jeanneret. “Kanye and I would prefer a palette of neutral colors,” says Kim. “Everything in the world is already so chaotic. I like to go into a place and immediately feel calm.” As for the students, this cornerstone of the project, it has brought a new light: “He came up with the wildest ideas, and I was like, ‘This is not normal. We need the drawers!’ I was the voice of the feature,” he laughs.

To the one who asks about the challenges of raising four young children in an environment that’s as clean and light (in addition to the North, they are the parents of the Saint, age 4; Chicago, 2; and Psalm that will complete 1 year next month), and Kim and Kanye will quickly kick you to the house, is significantly more kid-friendly. “The kids come down the halls of the scooter, and jump on the tables and low and Axel, who they use as a sort of stage,” says the artist. “This house could be a a case study but it was built thinking of the whole family.”

