Inspired by Jennifer Lopez, Rodrigo Cintra, it changes the look of the reader

A legal separation after 17 years of marriage, he has served as a cathartic for the legal assistant Angela Stern. The 44-year-old, she’s been developing an appreciation for each little piece of your life. “I have dedicated myself to making a comparison between who I want to be and who I really was, I became,” he says. Even though the process is a recent one, she and her ex-husband has not had the experience, of those horrible.

“Of course not, it was the happiest moment of them all, but we were able to resolve it in the manner least traumatic as possible for us and for our daughter, Brigite, 10 years ago,” he said. Even so, it has a network of support, very powerful, which plays the role of a “therapist, for 24 hours.” It was formed by best friends who met because their children were studying in the same school. However, in the group Chat, the conversations were in addition to the normal child. “I joke that we are bad moms,” he laughs. The name is a reference to a movie released in 2016, the mothers break the stereotypes related to women and children.

The girls were the first ones to see the change in the look of Angela, who sent the photos in real-time. The inspiration came from an icon of power and style, the american singer Jennifer Lopez. “I’ve always liked having long hair, but it is very difficult to adjust the color. I breathe it in not only for beauty but also for the vitality,” he says.

"I'm investing in a hydration pack, and the maintenance of the color. They entered the steps into my daily routine, but it was worth it"

The wires and Angela were different lengths due to the number of events in the fall. For the purpose of strengthening the court, the expert’s Rodrigo Cintrain São Paulo, you chose to see it in layers, with a delicate, peaked at the ends. The trick is that you have a great for letting more light-haired, medium -, and long hours. On the air: J. Lo, asked by Angela, showed up at the lighting to adapt to all of the hair and is the strongest on the fringe, to soften the expression. “We have retained the original form of the root, for easy touch-up, and hold off on the next trip to the salon,” says Rodrigo.

"I'm feeling strong, light, and ready for the next chapter of my life."

Nothing else on the face of the station, which is a skin is sun-kissed and beautiful. This is a proposal for the make-up artist, Adriano de Oliveira, in São Paulo. The effect was achieved by the blush of the kind tanning lotion is applied on the apples of your cheeks with a brush and soapy. Just above, on the temples, with a generous coating of the illuminator pearl has helped to shed light on the traits of Angela. The make-up of the eyes that followed him had the same idea, with a contour made with a brown eyeshadow, in addition to the many layers of the skin, the eyelashes. On your lips only lip gloss ruddy, to the end.

