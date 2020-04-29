Iron man set to face Heimdall, in the initial release of the Avengers: Deadline, make sure you understand

Have you ever imagined such a battle?

The writers of the Upcoming Deadline, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeelythey revealed some details about scenes that were dropped from the final version of the screenplay for the big-budget epic of the Marvel universe.

During the online event, which took place on the weekend dedicated to the watch and the comment Deadline, all of the artists have shared some of the information interested in learning about the creative process of many of the scenes. At one point, they showed that you could have seen the battle of the The man in the Iron (Robert Downey Jr.against Heimdall (Idris Elbaif they had not changed their minds.

The scene was in the initial draft of the screenplay, where Tony Stark would follow I (Chris Hemsworth) to Asgard to retrieve the Gems from the Infinity. When they arrived at the command of the Thor: The Dark World, Heimdall would be keeping the Reign of the fire drakeand is the “Iron Man”, so batalharia with the guardian, that’s all you see, wearing a suit that’s invisible.

The other idea is shared by the writers would have to Cloud (Karen Gillanand Fighting machine (Don Cheadlethe corner of the Liveg while the planet was in the water, where they would have to fight against a sea monster, a giant.

McFeely said that while he liked the two sequels, he also felt that it did not have enough excitement for you, and no more disposing of it in favor of what we see in the film.

What do you think you’ve seen these scenes Upcoming Deadline? Please comment.

