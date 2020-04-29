Is to say, the star of Disney’s and Cameron Boyce, who died during the sleep, It

The shock and consternation “hit” Hollywwood, we woke up to the news of the death of the actor Cameron Boyce, well-known for her interpretations of the tv series The Descendants Of and Go. The young 20-year-old star of Disney’s that he had died during their sleep due to a seizure resulting from a medical condition for which he was to be treated”. “The world now is, without a doubt, without one of its brightest lights, but their spirit will live on as a reflection of the kindness and compassion he added to the family, as cited by ABC News.

In social media, co-workers, and friends of the young man, exchanged messages are seen and lamented the departure of an early death. “Cam, you were the only one. My heart will be broken forever!”, he wrote Skai Jacson, who had Go on the side of the Movie, assuming it to be “without words”. Charles Esten, the father of A series, assimiu to be “devastated” with the death of a wonderful friend”.

“Your laughter, big heart, and humanity will be felt forever. We are the better for having known the love of you”, he wrote, ” on the other hand, the singer Jordan Fisher.

Messages of sympathy came, too, from the members of the team of basketball of the celebridas The Hollywood Knights. “A soul is lovely,” said Rome-so sorry for your loss.

The Los Angeles native, Cameron Boyce began his acting career at the age of 9 years old with the film Mirror. In the past few years, the young actor devoted himself to the work of the charity, has been awarded the prize for ‘Pioneering Spirit’ at the Thirst Gala, which last year, after you have been able to raise 30 thousand dollars (around 27 billion euros) to build wells for clean drinking water in the Essuatíni.