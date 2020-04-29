It is not the Iron Man! Robert Downey Jr. the united states ‘ hero in the Marvel comics, I’d like to interpret it

In the Stars: Ultimate, the fans said goodbye to a few of the heroes, the most iconic of the Marvel universe. One of them was Iron Man, who sacrificed himself to save mankind and to defeat the armies of Thanos.
In an interview with the disclosure of her new film, Doolittle, and Robert Downey, Jr. he revealed what the hero’s, Marvel comics would like to play it if I had not been living in the “Iron Man”.
Recommended content:
Bug crazy is, at the end of the Upcoming Deadline
The response of the actor may come as a surprise to many fans; check it out below! Asked by BBC radio 1 on which the hero of the Marvel comics, I’d like to read, Downey, Jr. he chose one of the Stars of the original. “Looking at it now, I think I’ll take up the Hawk the Archer. I am a big fan of Jeremy Renner, and how he was a hero, especially to the Ronin in Avengers: Ultimatum,” said the ever-Iron Man. Revealed that Captain America just lift up the hammer of Thor in Avengers: Ultimatum
The avengers: Deadline is now available on DVD.
See also:
The response of the actor may come as a surprise to many fans; check it out below!
Asked by BBC radio 1 on which the hero of the Marvel comics, I’d like to read, Downey, Jr. he chose one of the Stars of the original.
“Looking at it now, I think I’ll take up the Hawk the Archer. I am a big fan of Jeremy Renner, and how he was a hero, especially to the Ronin in Avengers: Ultimatum,” said the ever-Iron Man.
Revealed that Captain America just lift up the hammer of Thor in Avengers: Ultimatum
The avengers: Deadline is now available on DVD.
The avengers: Deadline is now available on DVD.