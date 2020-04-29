It’s a rumor that the actor Dwayne Johnson gives money to people who share your ad on Facebook | Blog do Ronaldo Prass

(If you have any questions about the technology you use in the comments below, and type your question)
More of a Rock offering the money, is it a virus?
Hi, Ronnie! Are viruses in these ads of Dwayne Johnson, which offer you cash on the month-of-birth, to those who share them into 10 sets? – Mona lisa
Hello, Mona Lisa! The more they are shared, they are not a virus. In some of the links you have, the access will serve to monetize the site through ads. But, more importantly, is there any kind of reward for those who do share in your groups on Facebook.
Supposedly, the Promotion of Facebook, which gives you rewards for sharing — the Photo-Reproduction
How to recover the contacts, removed on Facebook?
We need your help. Someone had accessed my account on Facebook, and have deleted a few friends, and I also turn into a friend. The problem is that now I am not able to find the profiles of them to get them back. How do I go about it? – Lelington Lobo Franco
Hello, Lelington! If the profiles are still there, and they aren’t blocked, you may observe the following steps:
- Please go to this link: https://www.facebook.com/settings?tab=blocking;
- Search by name;
- Click on the shortcut to “Unlock” which is located on the side of the name.
This is a list of the block on your account, then add them back in, it will be necessary to first remove them from the list.
Browser on Android does not connect to device is lost
Hi, Ronnie! I have lost my mobile phone while on a trip. I have tried to track it through the browser on the Android device, but it is not finding the device. What to do now? — Gustavo
Hello, Gustavo! The applications that are used to find your cell phone lost it will not always work.
This is because it is necessary for the device to be connected to any data network. If you have tried making a phone call, and it also has not been successful, it is possible that he may be loosed, or the chip on the carrier has been removed. Unfortunately, it is not logged in, you will not be able to get to your location.