Jason Momoa explains that he was in the race because he is a blazer for the wife

St. Paul’s – In the final on Sunday (5), and the actor, Jason Momoa has appeared in the race for the Golden Globe award, is known to be a gala event for the artists. Momoa arrived at the red carpet, wearing a jacket and she said, in a video published by ‘the Daily Mail’, which is given to the part of the wife, Lisa Bonet, she was out cold.

“It was a bit cold in there, and I was taking care of his wife”, explained the actor. Without the blazer, Momoa ended up just getting in the race.

The singer of the super-hero Aquaman in us theaters and was asked about the speech of the presenter of the awards, Ricky Gervais. The comedian, known for his tone sour, ” said in his speech that the actors in the movies of super-heroes, they are paid for, “and go to the gym twice a day and take steroids”.

Reporters asked if Momoa had felt that the speech was addressed to him, but the actor chose not to address the issue. “I don’t know,” he said, ending the conversation as he entered the airport.

In the Golden Globe awards

The Golden Globe award it came to the issue of the number 77 in the final on Sunday (5). Organized by the Foreign Correspondents Association of Hollywood, and the award is one of the leading film and television, and is considered to be a bellwether for the academy awards, which takes place in the month of February.

This year, the big winner was a film called ‘1917’, which has not yet debuted in Brazil. Focusing on the First World War, the work was directed by Sam Mendes, who won the award for best director, and trumped well-known names in the area such as Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

Joaquin Phoenix won the award for best actor with his performance in ‘Wild,’ and Renee Zellweger, won the best actress award for ‘Mama’.