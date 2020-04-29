Jason Momoa responds to the meme of the Tempest on the coronavirus and see

In a pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19) the internet has the widest variety of chemical reactions. A part of her that tends to make fun of anything and everything, or create a message in a very funny way.
So we came up with a meme of the Tempest on the coronavirus. No one had expected, however, that the ground was far away.
What is happening is that the meme has been shown to be for their own interpreter, the hero of DC, and Jason Momoa in the TELEVISION. The actor in the video, he gave an interview to Ellen Degeneres. The poster has a simple message, and it is promoted as a way to be funny to the people to remind them to wash their hands. “Wash your hands, just as if you were washing by Jason Momoa,” reads the message. Aquaman: the Studio is a tribute to Amber Heard, and is then slaughtered by the fans
The a-list actor, it seems, was not impressed with the meme. Check out the video below. “I never imagined that I would be a candidate to promote something for the people to cleanse themselves. But, I was really excited about it. It’s great that it worked out,” he said on the tape. Jason Momoa has made a great success of the first movie of Aquaman, in 2018. Before that, the sun appeared like a hero from the DC Justice League of america. Because of their popularity, the movie will get a sequel. However, it would still take a long time. Tempest 2 is expected to debut only in December 2022. James Wan, who directed the first film, is currently in development for the sequel. The actor in the Tempest, appears as a villain in the Marvel comics, in the video, and you can see it!
At the moment, the fans and the star of the DC, you can join him in a series of apocalyptic See. The output is available on the Apple TV+.
