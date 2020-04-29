Jason Statham abandons the comedy, what would you do with Kevin Hart

Jason Stathamactor , the action is well-known for Fast And The Furious: Hobbs And Shaw and Megatubarãonot will star in more The Man From Toronto. In accordance with the The Hollywood Reporterthe negotiations between him and Sony was never finished, and now it will not take place any more.

The film is a comedy drama that will Kevin Hart (Jumanji: The Next Phase) in the cast. He has worked with Statham in itself, the derivative of the saga Fast and the Furious.

The plot tells the story of an exchange of identities between a murderer and a man in an Airbnb. It would be a narrative, ideal for both the actors; Statham woke up a vein of comedy in the last few years – in addition to being a seasoned veteran of the action Hart it’s a comedy, so the interaction between the two would most likely be something in the style of An Egg And A Half.

The direction of the project Patrick Hughes. The film is well-known for many of this type, such as The Expendables 3 and The Double Blast. The script is in the hands of the Robbie Fox’s (A Good Match), it made the argument on the side of the Jason Blumenthal (the producer of the The Protector 2).

As for the footage The Man From Toronto they will begin in six weeks, as a substitute for the Statham it should be anuciado soon.

See also: the Matrix 4: Cars, motorcycles, and Keanu Reeves appears in the set