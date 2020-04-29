Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have been together? The TRUTH appears to

Can handle me! It seems that this is the real official and the couple and the feel of the 2000’s is next to the new one. According to rumors, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are all up to meeting the quarantine together.

That’s right, in a period of social isolation, the couple have gotten back together, it would be in the heart of the protagonist’s Friends in Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. The information is from the magazine New Idea.

Not a couple here! The Publication also said that Jen and Brad want to get married again, and, indeed, the eternal Rachel Green would have been the view of proving that the dresses of the bride in HER. A New Idea reveals that the two have postponed the exchange of the wedding rings, just for the sake of the pandemic.

None of them spoke out officially about this.

Speaking of Friends, HBO’s Max is going to promote the reunion of the cast of a special one, and recently, Courteney Cox has revealed that it took 15 years to get everyone together again. “It’s best for me – and I’ve done it recently, and it took forever, and I don’t know how many years, maybe 15 — was that we finally met at a dinner party. And when that happens, it is almost never a couple of times since the end of the series, it’s a lot of fun. We laughed a lot,” he said in an interview with a Hiking tour with Kevin Nealson.

“The fun part is that it will all come together for the first time in a classroom and really talk about the series, it’s HBO’s Max, and I’m very excited about. We’ve never actually done this, to sit down together and talk and reminisce about the experience you have had. It will be great. This has only happened twice since the end of the series. And it’s so much fun. We laughed so much,” he spoke, also, of the portal EOnline.

Matt LeBlanc has spoken about the special, Kelly Clarkson’s Concert: “it Seems like something that is as relevant now as they were back then. It’s funny, because now that we’re all a lot older”.

A journalist specializing in the entertainment, consumer websites and cinemaníaco of the book.

