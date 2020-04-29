Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, you are complying with the quarantine together? To the facts. – Notes – Glamurama

At this week’s edition of the magazine of celebrity and in the of the australian “New Idea” gets to the stands on Thursday, with a story that promises to give them nothing to talk about. According to the publication, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are back together again, and even for a couple of weeks complying with quarantine at the home of actress in the hills of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles. In addition, the publication will guarantee you that the alleged ex-couple wants to exchange rings again, which he had already given in to the fact at the beginning of the year, and as a “race” that released up a recent photo of Just proving itself to be the bridal dress at a trendy boutique in LA.

Think so? According to the “New Idea,” Aniston and Pitt, who have been hit on the side at the last SAG Awards, they had plans to go up to the altar again, at the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere, this time in France, and more precisely, in a civil ceremony, which would be the setting for the Chateau Miraval, which they purchased when she was married to Angelina Jolie. But the multi-Covid-19 and forced them to put off preparations for his second marriage, which now continues without the data set.

About Miraval, which operates as a profitable and award-winning wine in the French region of Provence, Jolie and Pitt dedicidiram I didn’t include him in his share of the property, which has partners in the property, each with a share of over 50%. It remains to be seen if it’s the lady’s man we want to invite you to the star of “Maleficent,” to bear witness to the new exchange partnerships with Aniston. (For The Anderson’s Market)