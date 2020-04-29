Jennifer Lopez says she considered it to be a stripper before you be successful as a singer

(Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram @jlo )

Responsible for playing a stripper in the movie “The con artists”, by Jennifer Lopez, 50, has revealed that the thought of following that career when I was younger.

“There was a time in my life when my friends, who are also the dancers, they told me about winning millions of dollars in the clubs in the state of New Jersey,” said the singer in an interview with W Magazine.

“They said, ‘You don’t need to get to bed.’ It looked very nice when I had run out of money, and eating pizza all day, but I’ve never done this,” he said.

In “The Coup”, Many interpret Them to washington. The film takes place in a period of economic crisis in 2009, and it’s about a group of female strippers in New York, who cheats rich people. The cast will also refer to actors like Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lizzo, It was Reinheart, and Keke Palmer.